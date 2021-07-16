Shane Lowry shoots up leaderboard at The Open after excellent second round

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Shane Lowry has shot up the leaderboard at The Open after excellent second round at Royal St Georges.

After a one over par on Thursday, the defending champion shot a five under par 65 to move up 58 places on the leaderboard into a tie for 16th place on four under going into the weekend. He had six birdies and just one dropped shot in his round and has put himself still in contention to retain the title he won in Portrush in 2019. 

He was playing alongside John Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen with the trio playing superb golf and combining for an amazing 16 under par between them.

Oosthuizen leads going into the weekend on 11 under followed by Colin Morikawa and nine under and Jordan Speith on eight under. 

