OPINION (AN COLÚN): A place in Limerick filled with memories

On reading in a newspaper that the Limerick Greenway had been upgraded and reopened I paid a visit to investigate, to see what kind of an experience it now is.

The Greenway had been open for quite a few years but its track has now been completely covered in asphalt, whereas previously it was more like a dirt track.

Rosalind and myself started in Rathkeale a couple of Saturdays ago, when the weather was very poor and therefore there weren't many other users on the trail.

Before taking the bikes off my car rack I went for a little explore around the Rathkeale area.

Rathkeale is redolent with myriad memories for me, most of them extremely fond ones. In the '70s and '80s I regularly visited my grandparents' farm, an old, elegant building located in beautiful countryside in the townland of Kilcolman a few miles outside Rathkeale. They had a dairy herd of cattle and I spent quite a lot of time wandering around the farm's fields, a nice place for myself and my younger brothers to play in and to let our imaginations roam. Sometimes the farm staff would allow me up in their tractor cabin as they traversed the acres.

The farm was on a prominence so there was a very fine view of much of the lush, green landscape of Limerick.

My grandmother was a lover of horseriding and had been an accomplished showjumper in her youth.

My grandfather had been good at Rugby and boxing when he was a young man. Now much of his energy was devoted to his job as a solicitor in Rathkeale. I remember him being very generous to us children because he often gave us sweets and soft drinks.

My grandparents were kind and, emotionally speaking, strong people. They were like rocks in the midst of the turmoil of the world.

Unbeknownst to myself, as a young boy I was absorbing the ambience of that strength, soaking in its resilient energy like a sponge. It was one of the great gifts given to me in my life. It is an inner resource which has often been sorely tested in my adult years. It has been tested and has not given way.

This type of emotional resilience is not a coldness, not a stupid machismo. It is simply one of life's skills, one of life's qualities, which we all need from time to time.

I greatly enjoyed my many childhood visits to the farm in Kilcolman and the memories of them are stored now, like a diamond, in my heart.

We drove to the top of the long drivewhich goes down to the farm. I dared not drive down it as I would be a trespasser now. Somebody was walking down the drive. His back was turned to me so I could not see his face. Perhaps he was the present owner.

In fact I had no desire to go down the driveway to the old house and its surrounding farm buildings. I could see from here that it was still in good shape, that its outhouses and field boundaries were well looked after. There was good farm husbandry being practised. I was happy that the place had not deteriorated or had not gone to rack and ruin, as so often happens. I did not desire a closer look. I had sufficient knowledge of the state of the place and I also had my own memories.

We turned around and drove back to Rathkeale, narrowly missing three helter skelter drivers who drove stupidly and dangerously past us.

We visited St Mary's Church in Rathkeale, a building I often attended mass in as a boy. This is a fine building, located on a prominence, with a tall, impressive spire. It was locked but again I was happy simply sitting in my car, my soul flooded with its boyhood memories - the conversations, the happenings, the people. I was glad to see that the distinctive building known as the Central Cinema, on Main Street, hadn't been knocked. Parts of the Main Street looked run down, but parts were nice.

We explored the town further and drove through a section of many houses with metal doors and barriered windows. These were family homes but they felt like they were in a war zone. It was simultaneously shocking and depressing to see this. It was certainly not something you would expect to see in an affluent and peaceful country like Ireland. It was upsetting for me to see a place which held so many cherished memories to be in this terrible condition.

We parked our car beside the Palatine Museum, which is the start of the Greenway, and set off in the breeze and the rain.

I loved my time on the Greenway. It's a fantastic amenity and strongly recommended. As I cycled along I thought of the attempts to create a Greenway between Birr to Roscrea and the pity that nothing has come of them. A Greenway between Birr and Roscrea would give a great lift to our dearly cherished towns.

In Newcastle West we were famished and bought hamburgers and chips which we ate in the Square beside the lovely statue of the poet Michael Hartnett. I knew Michael well and I showed him some of my poems. He was a patient and friendly person. He was very open about his problem with drink and, in the end, the drink brought about his premature demise.

“And then I saw the sign,” he wrote beautifully in one of his poems, “that led my heart to peace - / barley like a green fire, / sheets of barley in live waves / quivering its thousand ears, / swaying flames of green / as quietly restless as a child asleep.”