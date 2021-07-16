No water in parts of Offaly until after 10pm this evening

A burst watermain is causing disruption to water supply in parts of Offaly
A burst watermain is causing disruption to water supply in Clonaslee, Tullamore and the surrounding areas of Offaly.
Works are not expected to be completed until 10 pm this evening July 16.
Irish Water is recommending that people allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.
