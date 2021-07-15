Second locked down restaurant in Midlands town hit by heartless thieves

House ransacked during burglary in broad daylight in Kilkenny City

Second locked down restaurant in Midlands hit by heartless thieves

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.

A second restaurant in a Midlands town has fallen victim to heartless thieves in the space of a week.

The Grill & Chill Restaurant at Bank Place in Portlaoise was was robbed overnight Saturday July 10. This break-in was reported to the Gardaí with CCTV coverage provided.

Former local election candidate, Naeem Iqbal is proprietor of the Grill & Chill. 

He said it was the second incident to happen in Portlaoise with The Pantry also robbed.

The break-in represents a double blow to the businessman and his staff.

Mr Iqbal had plans to reopen on July 5 but must now wait until closer to the end of July to welcome customers back due to the changes to the Government's reopening plan caused by the Covid-19 Delta virus.

Boost for Offaly as Bord na Móna to deliver almost 1,500 'Climate Solution' jobs in the Midlands

Man travelling at 'outrageous speed' on motorbike in Offaly 'fortunate to be alive'

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie