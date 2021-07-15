Second locked down restaurant in Midlands town hit by heartless thieves

Second locked down restaurant in Midlands hit by heartless thieves
A second restaurant in a Midlands town has fallen victim to heartless thieves in the space of a week.
The Grill & Chill Restaurant at Bank Place in Portlaoise was was robbed overnight Saturday July 10. This break-in was reported to the Gardaí with CCTV coverage provided.
Former local election candidate, Naeem Iqbal is proprietor of the Grill & Chill.
He said it was the second incident to happen in Portlaoise with The Pantry also robbed.
The break-in represents a double blow to the businessman and his staff.
Mr Iqbal had plans to reopen on July 5 but must now wait until closer to the end of July to welcome customers back due to the changes to the Government's reopening plan caused by the Covid-19 Delta virus.
