How to watch every shot from Shane Lowry's first round at The Open
Shane Lowry's defence of his Open title is underway this morning at Royal St George's.
You can watch every shot from Shane's group which also includes John Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen on The Open website.
It's free but you will need to register.
Find out more by CLICKING HERE
More News
Two men who had convictions quashed for 'savage' murder in Offaly did behave in 'reprehensible' manner
BREAKING: Almost 800 new cases of Covid-19 reported as Delta variant having 'considerable impact'BREAKING: Almost 800 new cases of Covid-19 reported as Delta variant having 'considerab on transmission
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.