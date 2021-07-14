Latest update on number of patients with Covid-19 being treated at Tullamore Hospital

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

The HSE has resumed giving daily updates on the numbers of patients in hospitals with Covid-19. The daily updates stopped following the hack on the HSE in May.

The latest update from the HSE shows that there are two patients currently being treated in Tullamore Hospital for the virus with one new admission in the last 24 hours. One of the patients is being treated in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. 

There is intense pressure on beds at the hospital with no available General Beds and no available Intensive Care Beds at Tullamore Hospital. 

Across the country there are now 62 patients in hospital with Covid-19 with 17 being treated in Intensive Care Units. 

