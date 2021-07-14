WATCH: Relive the amazing moment Shane Lowry sealed The Open Championship title in 2019

WATCH: The amazing moment Shane Lowry sealed The Open Championship title
With Shane Lowry finally getting to defend his Open title on Thursday, what better time to relive the closing moments of the Offaly man's incredible win in 2019
He finished six shots ahead of his nearest challenger, and this is the moment the Offaly man sealed the victory.
Here's hoping for more of the same this Sunday!
The moment that sealed it for Shane Lowry, a dream turned into reality for the Irishman #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/QbsgNbGtW6— The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019
More News
BREAKING: Almost 800 new cases of Covid-19 reported as Delta variant having 'considerable impact'BREAKING: Almost 800 new cases of Covid-19 reported as Delta variant having 'considerab on transmission
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.