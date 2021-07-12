Decision due this week on €36 million development plans for half built hospital outside Tullamore

A decision is due this week from Offaly County Council on development plans for half built hospital on the outskirts of Tullamore

Revised plans for the development were lodged with the local authority in March after further information was sought on the plans.

John Flanagan Developments lodged a planning application in October of last year for a state-of-the-art Nursing Home/Rehabilitation and step down facility on the site known locally as Wellwood Health Park. The site is located immediately off the town's N52 by-pass. If given the green light, it will cost in the region of €36 million to develop.

The revised plans gave further detail on what is being planned for the site along with further information requested by the council.

It will include a a three-storey nursing home with 90 rooms, a single storey coffee shop and 77 residential units at the site.

The residential development with consist of two, two-storey detached apartment blocks with a total of 16 apartments across the two blocks.

There will be 24 bungalows which will be a mix of semi-detached, end terrace and mid terrace and 37 two-storey houses which will be a mix of detached, end terrace and mid terrace.

Planning permission had previously been granted for a large private hospital on the site but while construction began, it did not proceed due to the economic crash in 2008.