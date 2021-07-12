Motorist has lucky escape after crashing through roundabout on Tullamore bypass
A motorist had a lucky escape after crashing through a roundabout on the Tullamore bypass over the weekend.
Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle traffic collision that occurred at the Mucklagh Roundabout outside Tullamore in the early hours of Saturday morning at approximately 3am. No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.
The vehicle appears to have hit one pole of the sign, causing extensive damage, before coming to a stop on the roundabout.
