Work begins on 'chat and chill' area in Offaly town

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Ferbane Tidy Towns have welcomed the commencement of work on a new chat and chill garden in the town.

"We are delighted to see work on the 'Chat and Chill' area has started. This will be a great place for the community to have a chat and take the weight off outside," they said.

"This is just the beginning. There is more to come with the restoration of Fairgreen as part of our Green Infrastructure Strategy.

"Big thank you to all our volunteers for having the vision and applying for funding. Big thank you also to Offaly Co. Co. for all their work on the submission under Town and Village Renewal."

The chat and chill zone received a €25,000 funding boost last October under a bulked up round of the Town & Village Renewal Scheme for 2020.

