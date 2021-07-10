Hot weather on the way as weather models predict 28 degrees next week

Hot weather is on the way as weather models are predicting temperatures 28 degrees next week.

The European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) is forecasting glorious summer weather for Ireland next week.

The ECMWF models on Friday morning suggest hot weather could arrive in Ireland later next week with highs of 28 degrees on Friday, July 16.

"High pressure is expected to position over Ireland allowing warm air to be pushed up from the South," Weather Alerts Ireland said on Facebook.

The models say temperatures could stick around for a few days with 27 degrees possible next weekend.

Ireland Weather Alerts Ireland said this is "still subject to change but it could be getting hot so keep up to date with forecasts."

Met Éireann is less exact in its forecast but predicts "plenty of dry weather next week" and in their prediction beyond next Wednesday, they say, "Early indications are that a ridge of high pressure will lie over Ireland next Wednesday bringing generally dry weather with a mix of cloud and sunshine."