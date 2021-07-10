One hour free parking extended for the summer in towns in Offaly
One hour free parking has been extended in towns in Offaly until August 31.
One hour free parking will be in place in Tullamore, Birr and Edenderry.
The free parking is to encourage people into the towns to shop and dine in their local area.
Free Wifi is also available in each town.
More News
That sinking feeling! Motorist left high and dry after being stopped by gardai FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.