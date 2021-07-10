Offaly woman pleads guilty to unlawful possession of tobacco products
A woman pleaded guilty to being unlawfully in possession of tobacco products for sale at last week's sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court.
Margarita Kalmikova, Crinkle, Birr had 31,480 cigarettes, and 14.65 kilogrammes of tobacco for the rolling of cigarettes on May 15, 2019.
Ms Kalmikova had no previous convictions and was sincerely sorry for the offences, the court heard.
She was granted court bail until December 7, 2021 when she will be sentenced.
Judge Keenan Johnson directed that a probation report be prepared on the defendant and a Russian translator be present on that date.
