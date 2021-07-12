Award for Offaly community group that expanded service during pandemic

Award for Kilcormac Meals on Wheels

Shirley Gleeson (left), Offaly Healthy Home Project, and Linda Kelly, KDA with the Community Collaboration Award.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Kilcormac Meals on Wheels, which is a Kilcormac Development (KDA) Social Enterprise, has seen a huge increase in the demand for the provision of meal deliveries.

At the start of the pandemic, they were inundated with phone calls from not just members of their own community but from other communities who had no access to this type of service as people attempted to cocoon.

Set up in 2012, the service covered the locality of Kilcormac and in recent years has expanded to Mountbolus, Kinnitty and Rath relying heavily on the support of Volunteers for meal deliveries.

When the pandemic hit, it became apparent that many of the volunteers were in the vulnerable category and they too were required to cocoon.

At this point KDA teamed up with Offaly Healthy Homes Project, an Offaly Local Development Company Initiative.

They provided drivers, vans, and administration support to help develop and expand the service to a much wider geographical area.

Prior to March 2020 approximately 40-50 dinners per day were delivered and that number, over a 2/3-week period increased to nearly 200 per day. This very quick expansion of the service would not have been possible without the dedication, commitment, and perseverance of the collaborative work of all the staff in both the Kilcormac Meals on Wheels and Offaly Healthy Homes.

In recognition of this, KDA were this week awarded a Community Collaboration Award by Offaly County Council as part of the 2021 Offaly Community Recognition Awards.

