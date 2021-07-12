Offaly to spearhead Carbon Farming Pilot

Green Restoration Ireland, a cooperative founded in 2019, has launched a new European Innovation Partnership for Agriculture (EIP-Agri) to develop baseline studies with a pilot cohort of 30 farms with peat soils in the West Offaly catchments of the Silver, Camcor, and the Little Brosna rivers.

“This is a farmer-science led program” says project coordinator, and Birr resident, Eimhin Shortt. “We are inviting farmers interested in farming for nature, water-quality, and soil improvements to work with us and our research partners in pioneering regenerative approaches to land management here in Ireland.”

The EIP-Agri program is called Farm:Carbon and has issued call letters to farmers on peat soils across key focus areas around peatlands within the three catchments earlier this week. The program will be ongoing into early 2023, with a budget of 1.1million euro, and will involve a collaborative approach with diverse partners at the local, national, and international level.

The focus will be on improving livelihoods for farmers at all scales, by creating payment-for-results streams for the ‘secondary production’ of ecosystem services as public goods, such as greenhouse gas emission reductions and carbon sequestration, water quality improvements, and enhancing aquatic and terrestrial biodiversity.

The work will begin with a whole-farm survey of the 'lighthouse farm' sites to identify biodiversity and habitats on site, measure the carbon stock in peatland areas and also identify health and safety issues. In farming terms, this translates to simple practices combined in the right way, specific to site-specific conditions, or ‘the right measure in the right place’. The wide range of measures and practices supported by the programme include planned grazing, peatland conservation and rewetting, paludiculture, multi-species swards, cover cropping, min and no-till systems, nature-based water management solutions, hedgerow and habitat establishment, riparian woodlands and buffer strips. 'Before' and 'after' scientific monitoring will determine what improvements are achieved by the different measures.

“We wrote our proposal in the last quarter of 2020,” Eimhin continues, “and were awarded in early 2021. By April the EU announced the launch of the Carbon Farming initiative, an EU-wide, results-based framework, that sets out conditions for the creation of carbon farming schemes across the European Union.

“We really couldn’t be coming into this work at a better time. Farmers have been led by short-term policies that have created perverse incentives for land management practices that are destroying the living fabric of the countryside, and contributing to the loss of nature, communities and the climate. We are inviting farmers to take these first steps, towards developing nature-friendly practices and through these with our support, toward developing better practices and through these - better policies, rewarding more than simple production outcomes, by incentivising and paying for improvements to water quality, carbon sequestration/storage, and better habitat stewardship for biodiversity.”

In mid July, the Project Team will host an introductory webinar, launched by Offaly's Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, and which will feature a range of short presentations from project partners including Dr. Brendan Dunford of the Burren Beo Trust, Donal Sheehan, founder of the BRIDE (Biodiversity Regeneration In Dairying Environment) EIP, Per Eric Mellander, Chief Scientist with the Agricultural Catchments program, advisor David Webster with the water based agricultural advisory service ASSAP, and Margaret Keegan from the Local Authority Waters program LAWPRO. For more information email EIP@farmcarbon.ie or call (089) 2324012

“The project team would like to take this opportunity,” said Eimhin, “to thank the Department of Agriculture, the personnel of the Locally Lead Section, LAWPro and all of our project partners for their foresight and persistent support in bringing this project to fruition here in the midlands.”