Is the summer coming back? Met Eireann gives promising forecast for rest of July with Azores High on the way
While the weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days is for a mix of showers and sunny spells, Met Eireann is sounding a more optimistic note when it comes to the weather for the rest of July.
This weekend will see some sunshine developing but there will also be outbreaks of rain with thundery showers on Friday across the weekend.
In its latest forecast, Met Eireann says that early indications suggest a rather showery set-up for Monday but trending towards somewhat drier conditions towards midweek, away from the northwest.
However in its monthly forecast, Met Eireann says that the third full week of July, from July 16 to July 22, the weather is expected to be more settled with the Azores High moving up towards Ireland. Rainfall is expected to be below average across the bulk of the country, with temperatures also seeing an improvement and increasing to slightly above average.
