Is the summer coming back? Met Eireann gives promising forecast for rest of July with Azores High on the way

Is the summer coming back? Met Eireann gives promising forecast for rest of July with Azores High on the way

Is the summer coming back? Met Eireann gives promising forecast for rest of July with Azores High on the way

Reporter:

Reporter

While the weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days is for a mix of showers and sunny spells, Met Eireann is sounding a more optimistic note when it comes to the weather for the rest of July. 

This weekend will see some sunshine developing but there will also be outbreaks of rain with thundery showers on Friday across the weekend. 

In its latest forecast, Met Eireann says that early indications suggest a rather showery set-up for Monday but trending towards somewhat drier conditions towards midweek, away from the northwest.

However in its monthly forecast, Met Eireann says that the third full week of July, from July 16 to July 22, the weather is expected to be more settled with the Azores High moving up towards Ireland. Rainfall is expected to be below average across the bulk of the country, with temperatures also seeing an improvement and increasing to slightly above average. 

Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie