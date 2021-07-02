Trial of two Offaly men cut short as jury is discharged

THE trial of two men accused of aggravated burglary and assaults in Clara was cut short today (Friday, July 2) when the jury was discharged.

Judge Keenan Johnson said he had no option other than to discharge the jury in the light of prejudicial information disclosed inadvertently in evidence by a garda.

Dylan Coughlan, aged 21, 26 Armstrong Grove, Clara, and 34-year-old Wayne Dolan, Erry Mill Cottage, Frederick Street, Clara, were on trial at Tullamore Circuit Court after pleading not guilty to aggravated burglary on September 1, 2019 at Kinclare, Clara.

They also denied assaulting John Sheerin at Kinclare, causing him harm, making threats to kill or cause serious harm to Mr Sheerin, and producing articles.

Mr Coughlan and Mr Dolan also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Derek Tuite, causing him harm, at Railway View, Clara, on the same date.

Mr Coughlan further denied producing a bat on that occasion and Wayne Dolan denied producing a knife.

On the second full day of the trial today Detective Garda Andrew Dolan was giving evidence in relation to his involvement in the investigation on September 1, 2019.

He said he spoke to Mr Coughlan at Clara railway station and searched him under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

While no drugs were found, Mr Coughlan was in possession of €345 in cash, €300 of which was in €50 notes.

Det Garda Dolan said the accused told him he had the money because he had received “double dole”.

Det Garda Dolan asked Mr Coughlan where he was the previous night and the accused replied that he was at home all night because to be anywhere else would be “a breach of his bail”.

At that point Det Garda Dolan was interrupted by prosecution counsel William Fennelly, BL (instructed by Offaly State Solicitor, Sandra Mahon), who repeated to the witness, “he was at home”.

Subsequently Eileen O'Leary, SC, for Mr Coughlan (instructed by Patrick Martin solicitor), said she had an application to make in the absence of the jury.

When the jury left, Ms O'Leary said she was applying to have the jury discharged because of Det Garda Dolan's evidence.

She said there was a real and substantial risk of an unfair trial because of what the jury had heard about Mr Coughlan being on bail and the evidence had been given by the garda even though Mr Fennelly had been placed on notice about the matter in advance.

Judge Johnson ordered that the digital audio recording of that portion of Det Garda Dolan's evidence be replayed and having heard it, he said: “It's pretty damaging in fairness”.

He said there was “no coming back from it” and he was acceding to Ms O'Leary's application, meaning the trial was at an end for both accused.

When the jury returned, he explained they were being discharged because the piece of information about bail had been disclosed inadvertently but “was so prejudicial” that in his view the trial could not continue.

“Regrettably I've no alternative but to discharge you from further deliberations in relation to this matter,” said Judge Johnson.

He said it was an unfortunate set of circumstances and he did not fault fault anybody for it but the presumption of innocence was the cornerstone of a jury trial and if it was breached in any way the court was obligated to discharge the jury.

“I have to discharge you in respect of both accused because of the fact that they're both being tried together and the nexus between them.”

The previous day John Sheerin, a pensioner who resided at 3 Kinclare, Clara, detailed how he had been awoken and attacked by two men with a shovel and a knife during a burglary.

Mr Sheerin said he went to bed in his home at Kinclare at about 2am on September 1, 2019 and then noticed his dog barking at about 5am.

Two men came into his bedroom and he was struck with a shovel on the legs and a knife was placed to his throat.

“They said they'd kill me if I didn't give them money,” he told the trial.

The jury heard he was then dragged from his bed in his pyjamas to the kitchen and €700 in €50 notes was taken from his wallet which was in a jacket on a chair.

Mr Sheerin said both men were masked and he couldn't see their faces but one was wearing a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

He said after the men left he went to Clara garda station but it was closed and he then called to a neighbour's house and asked Paddy Scanlon to ring the gardai.

He said he had collected his pension on Friday and the incident happened on the Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Mr Sheerin said he received about “ten belts” of the shovel and photographs of broken skin on his leg were produced to the jury.

When he was cross-examined by Ms O'Leary, Mr Sheerin said the men had tights over their heads, had a shovel each, and one of them had a lamp.

The person without the lamp had a knife with a black handle and a silver blade, he added.

Mr Sheerin said he also told the guards that the men “talked like foreigners”, and also that they talked in broken English and had “more of an English accent” and he thought they were English.

He said the knife wasn't his and he also noticed later that a shovel was missing from his shed.

Under cross-examination by Colm Smyth, SC, for Mr Dolan (instructed by Donal Farrelly, solicitor), Mr Sheerin also said he had been robbed “a long time before” as well, when his wallet was taken off his table.

The other alleged victim, Derek Tuite, gave evidence that Dylan Coughlan and Wayne Dolan had been having a few drinks with him in his home at 5 Railway View on the night of August 30, 2019 and they then left at about 1.30am or 2am, telling him to leave the door unlocked.

He said he locked the door and went to bed but woke later to find the two men surrounding him in his room.

Mr Tuite said they were shouting at him and asking him why he locked the door.

He said he was struck on the nose, causing it to bleed onto the bedclothes and a sharp object was put to his throat.

He did not know how they got into the house and he also said in evidence that they told him they had robbed someone and he saw about €300 in cash in €50 notes.

He also said he thought he overheard one of the men saying they hit the man they robbed with a shovel.

On Friday a shovel was produced in court, as was a bag containing bloodstained bedclothes.

The jury also heard from Detective Sergeant Caroline Lyng, who led the investigation, that fingerprint and DNA evidence had been gathered by scenes of crime officers at Mr Sheerin's residence but nothing was found which would connect either of the accused with the burglary and assault there.

Det Sergeant Lyng said she was not surprised that no forensic evidence had been found because in her experience criminals had become forensically aware.