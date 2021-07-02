Offaly man seeks court adjournment to work on the bog
A SOLICITOR sought an adjournment of his client's prosecution until September because he would be working with turf during August.
Tullamore District Court was told that the DPP had directed that Oliver Murphy, 42, of 27 McAuley Drive, Birr, be sent for trial on alleged diamorphine (heroin) possession charges.
Mr Murphy has been accused of having diamorphine at his address on November 25 last year for sale or supply.
Sergeant James O'Sullivan sought a remand on continuing bail to July 28 next for service of a book of evidence.
Donal Farrelly, defending solicitor, applied for an adjournment to September because Mr Murphy helps his elderly father on the bog during August.
Judge Bernadette Owens acceded to Sergeant O'Sullivan's application and remanded the accused to July 28.
She also extended time for service of the book of evidence.
