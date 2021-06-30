Trial this week for men accused of Offaly burglary and assault offences

TWO men will go on trial tomorrow (Thursday, July 1) accused of aggravated burglary and assaults in Clara.

Dylan Coughlan, aged 21, 26 Armstrong Grove, Clara, and 34-year-old Wayne Dolan, Erry Mill Cottage, Frederick Street, Clara, both denied similar charges when they were arraigned at Tullamore Circuit Court today.

They are accused of aggravated burglary on September 1, 2019 at Kinclare, Clara, and of assaulting John Sheerin at Kinclare, Clara, causing him harm.

They are also accused of making threats to kill or cause serious harm to John Sheerin and it's alleged they produced articles, a knife or a shovel, in the course of committing those alleged offences.

It is also alleged that on the same date at Railway View, Clara, they assaulted Derek Tuite, causing him harm.

Dylan Coughlan is also accused of producing a bat on that occasion and Wayne Dolan is accused of producing a knife.

William Fennelly, BL (instructed by Offaly State Solicitor, Sandra Mahon) told the court it will be alleged the offences were committed in the early hours of September 1, 2019.

Mr Coughlan is represented by Eileen O'Leary, SC, with Patrick O'Sullivan, BL (instructed by Patrick Martin, solicitor) and Mr Dolan is represented by Colm Smyth, SC, with Niall Storan, BL (instructed by Donal Farrelly, solicitor).

A jury of seven women and five men was selected and the trial will open before Judge Keenan Johnson at 10am on Thursday.

Because of social distancing requirements, those called for jury service initially gathered in the Bridge House Hotel and a ballot of members took place remotely from the courthouse.

Jurors were then brought by bus to the courthouse and will remain more than two metres away from each other in the Circuit Court courtroom when the trial begins.

Mr Fennelly told Judge Johnson the trial could last up to six days.