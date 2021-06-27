Offaly barbers closing down due to pandemic after 13 years in business

Offaly barbers closing down due to pandemic after 13 years in business

Long-standing OffalOffaly barbers closing down due to pandemic after 13 years in businessy barbers closing down due to pandemic

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

There was sad news in Tullamore this week with the closure of a popular barbershop after 13 years.

Grooms announced the news on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that, unfortunately, due to circumstances of the pandemic, we are closing our barbershop this Saturday, 26th June after 13 years in business," owners Grainne and Sharon Gonoude said.

"We cannot thank you all enough for all of your support and loyalty over them 13 years," they said.

"There has been lots of chats and laughter in the shop which we will dearly miss as we have met some wonderful people, families and friends for life. 

"We will be here until Saturday and hope to see you between now and then, Take care everyone," they concluded.

