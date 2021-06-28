Plans unveiled to turn 19th century building in Offaly town into restaurant
Plans have been unveiled to turn a 19th century building in an Offaly town into a restaurant and cafe.
Mary and Tommy Lyndon, intend to apply for permission for development to premises at O’Connell Street and Keele’s Archway in Birr.
The development will consist of the change of use of the existing retail units to a café / Restaurant, a proposed single-storey
kitchen extension and porch to the rear and associated internal modifications and siteworks.
The proposed works are to a protected structure listed under the Record of Protected Structures in the Birr Town and Environs
Development Plan (RPS ref. 53-270).
That describes the building, which in the plan is called 'The Video Centre', as a terraced, three-bay, three-storey house, built c.1850, with modern shopfront to ground floor that fronts directly onto the street.
