JOBS ALERT: Multi-national company in Offaly hiring for a number of positions
A multi-national company in Offaly is hiring for a number of positions.
Sennheiser, which is located in the Srah Business and Technology Park in Tullamore is seeking applications for the following positions.
Production Operatives
Warehouse/Line Feeder
Automated Line Technicians
To apply, submit your CV to Sennheiser, Srah Business & Technology Park, Tullamore or email scirecruitment@sennheiser.com
