High levels of anxiety in young because of digital age, says Offaly cllr

The digital age is not all it's cracked up to be and it's having a negative effect on some of the young people of Offaly, said a local councillor during a recent meeting.

Cllr John Leahy told a recent Birr Municipal District meeting that he is noticing high levels of anxiety among the young, something which he traces to too much digital screen time.

“Sometimes in our world,” he said, “I think we are too quick to give out medication to people suffering from depression and stress. I believe that if there was less screen time and more exercising then there would be less people visiting GPs and hospitals.

"I have noticed that there are quite a few young players in GAA who are suffering from anxiety. A lot of it is to do with social media and the pile-ons and bullying which can happen on it.

"The last five or six years I've noticed a lot more young people suffering from worry. When I was younger that level of worry wasn't there, I don't think. The problem is that with social media we are never switched off and there is a lot of negative opinions on it, and young people are not thinking the problem out in the right way. Twitter, for example, is often reaction based rather than solution based. Also, young people are not chatting about their problems with friends and family members. They are often cut off on their smartphone and are not communicating as much as we used to years ago. I think some have lost life's balance.”

The councillor added that there are many positives with the digital age, which have brought improvements to our lives, but it would be wrong to ignore the downsides of the technological revolution.

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick is another Offaly councillor who recently voiced his concern about the adverse effects of too much screen time, as well as trolling, etc. Cllr Fitzpatrick said the more we can get the young engaging in sport activity outdoors the better it will be.