Another Offaly festival falls foul of Covid for a second year

Locals were very disappointed to hear this week that the very popular, annual Black Bull Threshing Festival won't be taking place this year.

It's the second year in a row that the much-loved festival, normally held at Sharavogue, Birr, won't be going ahead.

The organising committee said they had no choice but to cancel the event because of the ongoing Covid 19 restrictions.

They said they plan to hold the festival next year at the usual time (the last Sunday in August) when, hopefully, normal life has completely returned.

The first Threshing festival took place in 2002 and was an immediate hit. Each years it's a fantastic day out with attractions to suit all the family both young and old.

Over the years it has grown from strength to strength. The key to the survival of the festival has been the incredible commitment of individuals and groups in the community. Funds raised go towards various worthy causes. Attractions on the day include old time threshing, pony and trap rides, sheaf pitching, pillow fighting, traditional music and dance, an auction, and the fittest family competition. Home produce and craft stalls where you can purchase some wonderful homemade goods are a regular feature as well.