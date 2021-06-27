Van driver caught at twice the speed limit in Offaly receives ban

White van driver caught at twice the speed limit in Offaly receives ban

Van driver caught at twice the speed limit in Offaly receives ban

Reporter:

Reporter

A DEFENDANT caught driving at speeds in excess of100 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone was disqualified from driving at last week's sitting of Tullamore district court.

Dylan Kavanagh, (23) 4 Chancery Close, Tullamore, was driving a white Ford Transit van at Church Road, Tullamore on May 22, 2020. He also overtook another vehicle and continued on the wrong side of the road. He had 13 previous convictions, none for road traffic offences.

Mr Kavanagh's partner is expecting a baby in September, the court was told. A letter from the Traveller Movement was handed into the court.

Judge Staines told the defendant that he was going at a very fast speed through a junction. She fined him  €200 and disqualified him from driving for two months. 

Offaly estate sells for staggering amount at auction after intense bidding battle

Offaly victim of €48,000 jeep theft believes he's being targetted by gang

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie