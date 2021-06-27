Van driver caught at twice the speed limit in Offaly receives ban
A DEFENDANT caught driving at speeds in excess of100 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone was disqualified from driving at last week's sitting of Tullamore district court.
Dylan Kavanagh, (23) 4 Chancery Close, Tullamore, was driving a white Ford Transit van at Church Road, Tullamore on May 22, 2020. He also overtook another vehicle and continued on the wrong side of the road. He had 13 previous convictions, none for road traffic offences.
Mr Kavanagh's partner is expecting a baby in September, the court was told. A letter from the Traveller Movement was handed into the court.
Judge Staines told the defendant that he was going at a very fast speed through a junction. She fined him €200 and disqualified him from driving for two months.
