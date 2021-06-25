Offaly man sentenced to ten months in prison for assault

A man who was a victim of an assault said he was nervous when leaving the house and never thought anything like that could happen to him.

Judge Catherine Staines was reading from a victim impact statement at last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court, in the case of Ronan Multany, (22) of 17 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore.

At a previous court sitting Mr Multany pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, at Middle Road, Banagher on June 25, 2020. The case had been put back for a victim impact report.

His solicitor Patrick Martin said Mr Multany had been in court on March 11 last and was in custody since then on a section three assault. He said his client had stopped drinking and had apologised in relation to the injured party.

In his victim impact statement the injured party said he suffers from anxiety and depression and has had to attend a doctor. He had stopped going to the shop across the road and was scared and nervous whenever he left the house. He said his physical injuries were healed but the psychological injuries would remain.

Judge Staines imposed ten months in prison on the defendant. She gave him credit for pleading guilty but commented it was a terrible thing to do to anyone.