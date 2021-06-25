BREAKING: Offaly estate sells for staggering amount at auction after intense bidding battle

BREAKING NEWS: Offaly estate sells for staggering amount at auction after intense bidding battle
An entire Offaly estate has sold for a staggering amount at auction this morning after an intense bidding battle.
The 15 houses at Locke House View in Tullamore were all for sale in one lot in an on line auction.
Originally listed with a guide price of €1.2 million, three bidders went head lodging a total of 167 competing bids driving the final selling price up to €1,665,000.
Such was the intensity of the bidding, the time allowed for bids to be registered was extended by half an hour.
Concerns have been raised about the sale of the entire estate with Cllr Ken Smollen saying at the recent meeting of Tullamore Municipal District that there are 11 tenants in the houses and that he didn't want to see people homeless.
Executive engineer John Cunningham said the council has a responsibility there and assured Cllr Smollen that they will be observing the situation.
