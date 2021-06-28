Man given Probation Act after incident outside pub in Offaly

A man who assaulted another man was given the Probation Act at a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.

On October 27, 2019 just before closing time at a side entrance to the Railway Bar in Banagher, Cornel Magdici (41) 6, Portovolla, Banagher, attempted to headbutt Andrei Vulpe. He also hit him four times to the head.

Mr Vulpe received bruising to the face and had reduced movement to his shoulder.

Solicitor for the defendant, Donal Farrelly said Mr Magdici was a Romanian and before the incident the two men had been friends. He had heard a complaint from another Romanian that the injured party was abusing him.

The injured party didn't want to make a victim impact statement and had moved on since the incident, the court heard.

Cornel Magdici had brought €500 in compensation to court last Wednesday.

Mr Farrelly said the defendant has apologised to the court. Both parties had moved on. Drink was the problem. He had written a letter of apology.

Judge Catherine Staines applied the Probation Act and told gardai to make sure to get the apology.