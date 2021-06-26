Man convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour at Tullamore hospital

A three month suspended sentence was imposed on a man convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour at Tullamore hospital.

At last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court, Judge Catherine Staines noted that Bernard Cawley (24) Apartment 13, Block C, Riverview, Kilbeggan, had not engaged with the restorative justice process or cooperated with Merchant's Quay, even though they had tried to organise a zoom call with him.

Mr Cawley was charged with being threatening and abusive in the emergency department of Tullamore hospital on November 20, 2020. On the same date he was intoxicated and abusive at Chancery Close, Tullamore.

His solicitor, Donal Farrelly said Mr Cawley was in serious financial difficulties and had problems in relation to housing.

Imposing the sentence Judge Staines told Mr Cawley if he came before the court again he would go to prison. She advised him to go to Merchant's Quay to get the help he needed.

