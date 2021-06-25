Woman who stole large sum of cash from Tullamore barber receives suspended prison sentence

Judge Catherine Staines asked if the money was ever going to be paid back to the victim in the case of a Longford woman convicted of theft from a barber in Tullamore.

On November 13, 2019, Aishling Purcell (26) 108, McKeon Park, Longford, entered Turkish Barbers, Tullamore, as a trespasser and stole €6,440 in cash, the local court heard last week.

The case had been put back to allow for compensation to be paid. Her solicitor Donal Farrelly said she had the sum of €150 with her in court.

Judge Staines asked what she had done with the stolen money. Mr Farrelly said she didn't get the money. He said she was afraid to name the other parties involved. He described her as being in dire circumstances and had one child.

Judge Staines said it was very hard for the court to deal with her when she had admitted she took a substantial amount of money.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said the injured party said she had taken the keys and entered the premises. He said there may have been another person involved.

Judge Staines imposed three months in the Dochas women's prison which she suspended for one year. There is no likelihood of this money every being paid back, she said.