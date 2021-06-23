MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue renewed appeal for man missing from his home in Tullamore
Gardai have issue a renewed appeal for man missing from his home in Tullamore
Tullamore Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Eric Frawley, 45 years old, who went missing from his home in Tullamore, Co. Offaly On Monday, June 21.
Eric is described as being 6’ tall with a medium build. He has brown eyes and brown/greying hair. When last seen, Eric was wearing a khaki green jacket, dark blue jeans and brown Nike runners.
Eric is believed to be travelling on the blue mountain bicycle pictured.
Gardaí and Eric’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Eric is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any you can call the Missing Persons Helpline on 180044255
