OPINION (AN COLÚN): The "sacred ground" of the newspaper and printing industry

“This is a printing office,” proclaims an old poster in the National Print Museum on Haddington Road, Dublin. “Crossroads of civilisation; refuge of all the arts against the ravages of time; armoury of fearless truth against whispering rumour; incessant trumpet of trade. From this place words may fly abroad, not to perish on waves of sound, not to vary with the writer's hand, but fixed in time having been verified in proof. Friend, you stand on sacred ground - this is a printing office.” The terminology might seem oldfashioned to the modern sensibility and the tone may seem tongue in cheek, but as well as tongue in cheek there's also a sense of sincerity about the statements. And the sincere sentiments expressed in the poster remain as true today as they ever did. A current Local Ireland advertising campaign highlighting the importance of newspapers in our lives points out some of the reasons newspapers are essential parts of a nation's life. Newspapers, the campaign says, foster a sense of community, and they also reveal matters of interest to the general public, matters which the general public would have remained ignorant of otherwise. They reveal things which happen behind closed doors, things which some would like to draw a veil over but which should be made known.

There's a dangerous, anti-democratic streak in human affairs and democracy is a fragile flower. A properly functioning press is a vital component of a healthy democracy. At the moment, worryingly, the press feels like democracy sometimes does - a bit fragile. Looking towards the future there's a sense of tottering uncertainly.

During the weekend Rosalind suggested we visit the National Print Museum. It was an inspired idea because it's a fantastic museum and I absolutely loved it. The experience was deeply nostalgic and memory-filled for me. Printing presses and linotype machines were on display, replicas of which I would have seen in operation in the old Midland Tribune offices on Emmet Street, Birr, when I was a lad in the 1970s. Back then I had little idea of what was actually happening, what it was all about, but those memories are very precious to me now. In the front office stood the magnificent-looking 160 year old Eagle Proof Press, which had been in use in the Tribune until the late 1960s. In the other offices there was a bustle of activity as people went about their jobs, including Linotype operators, compositors, printers and journalists. There was a dark room with a revolving door where photographs were developed. My grandfather had his own office, a small place with a fine, sturdy, wooden table. Every week he wrote articles which were well-known for being extremely well written. The atmosphere in the company was industrious and friendly.

In the compositors' room were cases of metal type. The compositors would receive the typed copy from the journalists and would arrange the cases of metal type according to what they read on the pieces of paper. Until the 1880s, all type was set by hand, just as Gutenberg had done 400 years earlier. But in 1884 the Linotype machine was invented. This machine could cast a full line of type in one piece of metal. In 1887 the Monotype machine was invented, which could cast separate pieces of type. Both machines made typesetting much quicker and more efficient; and they remained in use, with some advancements and improvements, until the 1980s when they were overtaken by modern computer technology.

For all our worship of the digital screen today, I think there is something in us which will always respond in an emotionally positive way to the printed product, because, as one writer said a few years ago, “Print is beauty bound.” He added that words printed on paper give our written language the vision of colour, tone, size, shape, form and weight. “Print is like the singing voice of the written word. This voice invites us to engage our senses in the act of reading and looking. It adds vibrancy and variation to the meaning of what we read and see.”

Printed artefacts such as my decades-old newspapers and my hundreds-of-years-old books capture the spirit of the age in which they were created. Through them, we connect not only with the content but also with the materials used, and with the evocative evidence of passing time and human interaction (dog-ears, margin notes, coffee and wine stains). In their visual style and interpretation they provide evidence of the social and historical context in which they were created. We somehow feel closer to the era in which they were written. In this digital age, printed items remain as essential as ever to our lives. If you don't believe this then think of every printed item or object that you encounter or use during your typical week. Now imagine what the world would be like without them. It would be a considerably duller place.