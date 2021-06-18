Ireland's Hidden Heartlands might crack the "Lough Derg nut"

Local councillors were full of praise for “Ireland's Hidden Heartlands” following a presentation during one of their monthly meetings.

Paddy Matthews of Fáilte Ireland gave an excellent presentation to the councillors of Nenagh Municipal District in the Civic Offices in Nenagh.

Paddy said Ireland's Hidden Heartlands came into existence in April 2018 covering an area which wasn't traditionally a strong tourist area but which they are hoping to transform in that regard in the coming years.

He said the region covered by the IHH has many assets including lakes, rivers, islands and castles. The spine of the region is the mighty Shannon.

“In the '80s and '90s the cruising companies were in their heyday and enjoyed great popularity amongst tourists and locals. That waned somewhat but it's growing again.”

He said the truth is that the IHH region is in fact a transit zone rather than a destination zone. “There are five major arterial routes running through our region. Our task is to try and get the people driving on those routes to stop here and enjoy what we have to offer for several days.”

He said Waterways Ireland and Fáilte Ireland have developed an ambitious, intelligent masterplan for the Shannon, a plan which will “stitch together several waymarked ways including the Beara - Breifne Way. The plan is to get all of the Beara - Breifne Way offroad and to an acceptable, international standard. It has camino-type potential and as you know runs through North Tipperary. There is still a fair bit of the Beara -Breifne Way onroad. We want to change that.”

He spoke of the devastation wrecked upon the tourism industry by the Pandemic, and about the Tourism Recovery Task Force which is busy supporting tourism endeavours. Fáilte Ireland set up eighteen of these Task Forces which are implementing a “year-long, survival, resilience plan.” These task forces are providing financial liquidity to struggling businesses, focussing on the outdoor experiences and outdoor assets, focussing on domestic and family-oriented markets; and focussing on improving regions' evening economy (so these regions are not associated just with their daytrip activities but as places worth staying in for their evening attractions).

“It is unlikely the international market will return in any great numbers this year. The need therefore is to pursue the domestic and family markets.

“Last year Fáilte Ireland ran a campaign called 'Ireland - make a break for it'. As we all know 2020 was a disastrous year, in tourism as well as everything else. However now we have a golden opportunity to enthuse Irish people about the attractions of their own country, something they mightn't normally feel very enthusiastic about, preferring foreign countries.”

He spoke about a national campaign run in 2019 which advertised the many attractions of the Ireland's Hidden Heartlands region. “It was a good campaign with, we think, positive results. IHH has a 4% share of the country's tourism market. Our plan is slow, sustainable building upon that 4%, perhaps by 3%, year on year.

“At the moment we are investing €1 million to improve our websites, which are our shop window. We are working hard to develop a strong business network in the region. The element of cross promotion is a key component of it all.”

Cllr Phyll Bugler said for years they have dreamed of making Lough Derg much more popular. “Perhaps IHH will help achieve that dream”. She said she would like to see a more vibrant angling scene in the lake.

Cllr Ger Darcy agreed. “We have been promoting Lough Derg for many years but with limited success. Tourism is very important to us because, apart from agriculture, there is not much else. We have had many different groups promoting Lough Derg; but IHH is the first time we have had just one organisation driving it all. With the increased coordination, that might crack the Lough Derg tourism nut.”

Cllr Michael O'Meara spoke about the importance of the region's ecclesiastical heritage and the natural heritage of the Shannon Callows.

Cllr Rocky McGrath said a lot of roads in hill areas are in very poor condition.

Cllr Seamus Morris said Tipperary offers much in the way of beauty and tranquillity and would be ideal for those tourists who are seeking wellness vacations.