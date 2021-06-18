'An Garda Síochána is investigating you'... - warning about automated scam

'An Garda Síochána is investigating you'... - warning about automated scam

Gardaí are urging the public to spread the word of fraud prevention as people continue to fall victim to scams on a daily basis.

In recent days Gardaí have received reports relating to automated scam phone calls.

The recipient is called and advised via a recorded message that An Garda Síochána is investigating them in relation to suspicious activity linked to their PPS number.

In order to rectify the situation the recipient is then advised to press a number to speak to someone further in relation to the matter.

These scam calls are mainly coming from numbers with the 087 prefix.

On receipt of these communications, the advice of An Garda Síochána is as follows:
• Do not engage with the caller.
• Do not return the call.
• Do not follow the automated instructions – Do not press 1 etc.
• Never disclose personal or financial information.
• Hang up and block the number if possible.

Whilst the scammers may change their stories and methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money.

If you believe you may have fallen victim to this scam, contact your financial institution and report the matter to local Gardaí.

