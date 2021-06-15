MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on missing midlands teenager

MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on missing midlands teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Abbie O'Brien.

Abbie has been missing from her home in Monksland, Athlone, Co. Roscommon since Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Abbie is described as being 5'6" in height, with long blonde hair, slim build and blue eyes.

When last seen Abbie was wearing an all black outfit.
 
Anyone with information on Abbie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Athlone on (090) 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

