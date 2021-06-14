IN PICTURES: Tullamore street left in terrible state after outdoor night out

A Tullamore street has been left in an appalling state yet again after another outdoor night out in the town.
These pictures taken this morning by an Offaly Express reader at Bury Quay in the town and they show the rubbish left behind and also broken bottles.
It is not the first time this area has been left in a bad state as the same happened on the June Bank Holiday Weekend.
