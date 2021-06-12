Learner driver in Midlands pays very heavy price for parking in disabled bay

A learner driver in the Midlands ended up paying a vert hefty price after parking illegally in a disabled parking spot.

Gardai in Abbeyleix in Laois observed the vehicle parked in a Disabled Bay without a permit. The occupant had gone to use the nearby cash machine.

When the driver returned, gardai discovered that the driver was a Learner Permit holder who was driving unaccompanied and without L-Plates displayed.

The car also had one dangerously worn tyre. As a result, the vehicle which was seized and a number of fixed charge notices were issued to the driver