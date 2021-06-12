PROPERTY WATCH: Eight Offaly houses going up for sale in online auction

Eight houses in Offaly will go up for sale in an online auction later this month. The auction takes place on June 25.

Here are the eight houses that will go under the hammer.

3 Chancery Park Downs, Tullamore, Co Offaly is a semi-detached three bedroom house is up for sale with a guide price of €178,000.

