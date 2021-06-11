Temperatures to soar this weekend as country basks in mini heatwave

Temperatures are set to soar across most of the country this weekend as Ireland basks in a mini heatwave.

According to the weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann, temperatures are set to get as high as 26 degrees on Sunday although it will be cooler in western counties.

According to Met Eireann, Saturday, will be mostly or completely dry, with the best of the sunshine in the east and south. It will be cloudier in the west and north, with a slight chance of a few spots of drizzle on north and northwest coasts. Warm in most areas, especially in the east and south, with temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees, cooler in Atlantic coastal areas, with highest temperatures there of about 18 degrees. Winds mostly light westerly, but moderate south to southwest winds on Atlantic coasts.

Saturday night will be mostly dry and clear, however cloud will increase in western coastal counties by morning. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann says that Sunday will be very warm and dry in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees and light to moderate southwest breezes. A bit cooler in western counties where it will be cloudier with highs of 16 to 21 degrees. Through the evening, showers will develop across Connacht and Ulster.

On Sunday night, showery rain in the west and northwest will spread eastwards, becoming light and patchy. Cooler weather will follow. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Monday will be largely dry with sunny spells. It will be a cooler fresher day with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the southeast with light to moderate west to northwest breezes. Monday night will be dry with clear spells, but becoming cloudier in the west. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.