Two Offaly roads are to close for up to three weeks starting on Tuesday, June 8.

The L-30061-1 through Ballyslavin, Garbally, and Pollaghoole and the L-70152-2 through Clondallow will be closed with no through traffic permitted.

The closures will be in operation during normal working hours only, and are necessary in order to facilitate maintenance works to buried electrical services along the public road.

Traffic diversions will be in place, and local access will be maintained either side of the works. No traffic will be permitted through the works area.

