NATIONAL: Baby dies after being fatally injured by dog in Waterford

NATIONAL: Baby dies after being fatally injured by dog in Waterford

NATIONAL: Baby dies after being fatally injured by dog in Waterford

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after a female infant, aged three months, was fatally injured by a dog at a residence in Clashmore, Co.Waterford in the early hours of this morning, June 7.

Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.  
 
An Garda Síochána are appealing to the media and public to respect the privacy of the family at this time.


 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie