Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after a female infant, aged three months, was fatally injured by a dog at a residence in Clashmore, Co.Waterford in the early hours of this morning, June 7.

Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.



An Garda Síochána are appealing to the media and public to respect the privacy of the family at this time.



