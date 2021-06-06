WEATHER FORECAST: Met Eireann forecasting mix of sun and rain for Bank Holiday Monday

Met Eireann is forecasting a warm day for Bank Holiday Monday but there will be outbreaks of rain in some areas.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Bank Holiday Monday from Met Eireann is for most areas to be dry with sunny spells and a moderate southerly breeze. However, it will become cloudier across west and southwest coastal counties with patchy coastal drizzle, followed by scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle in these areas through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 20 degrees, mildest in the east and northeast.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the western half of the country will extend eastwards overnight on Monday. Mild and humid with night time temperatures falling no lower than 10 to 13 degrees, in mostly light southerly breezes.