Man arrested after drugs seized in Midlands after car stopped by gardai

Gardaí in the Midlands have arrested a man following the seizure of €120,000 suspected cocaine on Saturday, 5th June 2021.
 
Gardaí attached to the Laois Offaly Divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in the Cappakeel area of Portlaoise at approximately 2.50pm. Upon a search of the vehicle, cocaine with an estimated value of €120,000 was discovered.
 
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and he was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.
 
The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis.
 
Investigations are ongoing.

