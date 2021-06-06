Man arrested after drugs seized in Midlands after car stopped by gardai

Gardaí in the Midlands have arrested a man following the seizure of €120,000 suspected cocaine on Saturday, 5th June 2021.



Gardaí attached to the Laois Offaly Divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in the Cappakeel area of Portlaoise at approximately 2.50pm. Upon a search of the vehicle, cocaine with an estimated value of €120,000 was discovered.



A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and he was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.



The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis.



Investigations are ongoing.