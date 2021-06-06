Man arrested after drugs seized in Midlands after car stopped by gardai
Gardaí in the Midlands have arrested a man following the seizure of €120,000 suspected cocaine on Saturday, 5th June 2021.
Gardaí attached to the Laois Offaly Divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in the Cappakeel area of Portlaoise at approximately 2.50pm. Upon a search of the vehicle, cocaine with an estimated value of €120,000 was discovered.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and he was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.
The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.