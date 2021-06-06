WATCH: Shane Lowry inside top ten going into final round at Memorial Tournament on PGA Tour

Shane Lowry is continuing his good form on the PGA Tour as he is inside the top ten going into the final round of the Memorial Tournament.

He had an up and down round on Saturday which included five birdies, three bogies and a double bogey. Among his birdies was this one on the par five seventh.

It leaves him on four under for the tournament and in a tie for tenth place, eight shots behind joint leaders Patrick Cantlay and Colin Morikawa.

The pair only lead by default after runaway leader John Rahm was forced to pull out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rahm shot a stunning eight under par round on Saturday and was six shots ahead of the field when he was forced to withdraw after testing positive for the virus.

Shane Lowry is back on course at 5.50pm Irish time today.