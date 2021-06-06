Entire housing development in Tullamore going up for sale at auction

An entire housing development in Tullamore is going up for auction this month. 

The 15 houses that make up Locke House View adjacent to the canal in the town are up for sale at a guide price of €1.2 million.

The development, just off the Sragh Road in Tullamore, is a mix of two and three bedroom houses. 

Eleven of the houses current have tenants with four currently vacant. 

They will go up for sale as one lot in an online auction at the end of June. 

