GALLERY: Offaly school presents end of year awards at Graduation Ceremony

Killina Presentation Secondary School bade farewell to the Class of 2021 last week as they held their Graduation Mass and Awards Ceremony.

Click on the Next> above to go to the next picture in the gallery

As with their predecessors of 2020, Covid has changed the landscapes around Graduation ceremonies in schools, but as has been a hallmark of this group since the onset of the pandemic, they adapted and managed to create a fantastic occasion, which showcased their many skills and abiding attributes.

While Covid robbed this years Leaving Certs of many of standard events and activities of 6th year school life, they showed their resilience and adaptability by just getting on with things: no fuss, no drama, never a sense of injustice nor self-pity. Mr Cotter, in his Principal's Address, noted the atmosphere and environment they created was one of friendliness and support to one another, and across the whole school community. This cohort embodied everything good about Killina, and they were outstanding mentors, role models and ambassadors for the school and the year groups behind them.

While all teachers strove to help the students reach their potential, a special mention must be made for Year Head, Ms McNeill. In the most extraordinary of circumstances, Ms McNeill was in step every day with every student, offering support, guidance and encouragement, and was undoubtedly a catalyst in shaping the tremendous bonds that grew within the group.

To the Class of 2021, the school community would like to take this opportunity to wish all students all the very best of all things good as they leave the Killina nest and branch out into their futures. If they bring the same warm, friendly, kind attitude with them that they have shown throughout their time in school, they'll always be a shining light for those they will encounter. If they bring the same work ethic and dedication they have shown, whether going to college, or training courses, or straight into work, then they will be successful and will achieve great things.

The school would implore you to always look out for one another. Sometimes life can throw up unexpected difficulties and hardships. Sometimes one can stumble. Sometimes the path might not be straightforward, and darkness might loom. Reach out if you find yourself there- a hand will grasp yours and help you along, just as you'll reach out to help someone else. Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann daoine.

Killina would like to congratulate our award winners from the 6th years:

PE Sportsperson of the Year: Joe Walsh and Katie Hennessy

Michael White Music Student of the Year: Kate Cunningham

Ceist Principal's Award winners: Eoin Boland and Hannah Corble

6th Year Student of the Year: Kate Cunningham

Positive Contribution to School Life: Ronan Cleary

Finally, the school would like to sincerely thank each and every 6th year student for their contribution to the journey. Thanks to all the parents and guardians for all of their guidance, support and advice in moulding the personalities and wonderfully positive characteristics of your children- you all should be immensely proud, and thanks for your continuous support to the school always.

Thank you to the 6th years for being wonderful exemplars of the Killina spirit.