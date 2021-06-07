Offaly club tackle 24 hours of laps for a great cause

Dreaded the country and world over, laps have proved to be a winner for one Offaly soccer club.

Gallen United in Ferbane tackled a full day of laps to raise funds for the Offaly Hospice project.

The club started the challenge on Friday, May 28 with locals and supporters trucking around the club's page in the summer sun. They had a target of €10,000 but have now surpassed €14,000.

"We are a small club, in a relatively small town but with incredible people in it and the surrounding community," the club said.

"Thank you so much. We are so proud of our walkers, joggers, volunteers and donors."