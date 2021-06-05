Popular Offaly teacher paid glowing tribute by school as he retires after 42 years
An Offaly school has paid tribute to ones of its teachers who is retiring after a phenomenal 42 years at the school.
Rory Masterson has been teaching in Colaiste Choilm in Tullamore since 1979.
In a tribute to the long serving teacher on Friday, Colaiste Choilm said:
"Today marks the end of an era in school as we say a fond farewell to Mr Masterson who has given 42 years of uninterrupted, dedicated service to Coláiste Choilm. Students have always held Mr Masterson in very high esteem, always instilling a love of his subjects to his pupils. As a school we wish Mr Masterson every health and happiness in the next chapter of his life. Thanks to Paul Moore Photography for the picture of Fore Abbey which we presented Mr Masterson with today."
