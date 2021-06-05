Popular bike hire service sets up shop in Offaly village

Back in business! Pat Barrett sets up new hire service close to Lough Boora

After losing the license to operate his bike hire service at Lough Boora, Pat Barrett has now set up his wonderful service in a village in Offaly. 

Pat Barrett Bike Hire will now operate in Pullough on the banks of the canal where you can hire a bike to go along the Grand Canal Greenway with Lough Boora itself only eight kilometres away. 

Pullough Community Shop, Pullough Development Association and local groups have teamed up with Pat Barrett and family to offer a Bike Hire Service to locals and visitors to Pullough.

With over eleven years of professional, friendly and local knowledge of different bike trails across West Offaly, The Barretts are a well known respected family and will be hiring from this Bank Holiday Weekend.

Those wishing to hire bikes can call to Pullough, with free parking at the Church car park beside the bridge, and support this family venture.

After your cycle through the incredible scenery of Offaly, you can also enjoy some well deserved refreshments at Pullough Community Shop.

