New outdoor features introduced at popular Offaly tourist attraction

New features have been introduced at a popular Offaly tourist attraction.

New this year to Birr Demesne, and suitable for all generations, are the 2km hour long Solar Trail, which explores our galaxy, perfect for all interested in the skies above and the 5km Red Tree Trail (65 trees of distinction) which can be enjoyed over multiple visits if needed.

For younger visitors, the popular Quest, a fun trail for the young, explores a variety of interesting sites within the demesne from the Great Telescope to the Icehouse. Also new this year is the opportunity for the Japanese spiritual practice of shinrin-yoku or Forest Bathing. Special areas of Birr Demesne have been reserved for this practice renowned for boosting our immune systems.”

There is a lovely café take out available from Woodfield in the Courtyard and bathroom facilities available onsite.

Birr Castle Demesne is on the list compiled by Sony Mobile in association with travel experts, Lonely Planet, which also includes Mizen Head Cliffs, Co. Cork, Lackan Strand, Co Mayo, Sky Garden, Russagh, Co. Cork, Garnish Island, Bantry Bay, Co Cork, Slieve Bloom Mountains, Co Laois, (perfect to visit on the same day you are visiting Birr), Sliabh Liag (Slieve League) Cliffs, Co Donegal and Cobh, Co. Cork for 2021 travel inspiration.

Birr Castle Demesne has successfully completed the Failte Ireland Covid-19 Safety charter, the Science Centre is now

open and it is hoped to run guided Castle Tours as soon as it is safe to do so. Visitors are invited to check out all updates on the web.

See www.birrcastle.com